NFL DFS, Week 12: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

In Week 12, you can pay up for players like Antonio Brown, Melvin Gordon, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Tom Brady, and a returning Rob Gronkowski. Figuring out which players are worth splurging on, and which injury situations like Cam Newton (shoulder) or A.J. Green (toe) to avoid, are critical to building the perfect NFL DFS lineups for tournaments like the $1.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. With so much on the line, be sure to check out the top Week 12 NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional NFL DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Week 11. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 12, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Gordon has been one of the top NFL DFS studs in the league this season, scoring at least one touchdown in seven consecutive games before that streak was snapped last week. But he still put up over 150 all-purpose yards in Week 11, continuing to provide value for owners.

He has a strong chance to combine a pile of yardage with at least one score against the Cardinals, who have given up the fifth-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

McClure's Week 12 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle at $7,500 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

Kittle was targeted 10 times last week against the Giants and now takes aim at a porous Bucs defense that has been shredded for 282 yards per game through the air. Zach Ertz (11-94) and Greg Olsen (6-76-1) are just a couple of the tight ends who have done damage against Tampa Bay, so confidently lock in Kittle and look for a big return on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 12 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.