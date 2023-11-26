If you prefer the hot-hand approach with NFL DFS picks, then several players could bring value to your daily Fantasy football lineups without putting much of a strain on your Week 12 NFL DFS salary cap. Rachaad White and Jaylen Warren rank 1-2 in Fantasy points among RBs over the last three weeks, while WR Tank Dell and TE Dalton Schultz top their respective positions over that stretch. Rostering these players in Week 12 NFL DFS lineups would then allow you to splurge on bigger names like Saquon Barkley, Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans.

Another cost-effective option to consider for your NFL DFS strategy is Baker Mayfield. He has multi-TD outings in three of his last four games ahead of a matchup versus the Colts, who have allowed the most NFL DFS points to quarterbacks all season. Before locking in your Week 12 NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. Many expected Kirk to take a step back when the Jags added Calvin Ridley, but that hasn't been the case. He's on pace to top the 84 receptions and 1,108 receiving yards he had last season. Kirk leads Jacksonville in targets (77) and has averaged 73.7 receiving yards over his last nine games.

One of those games came against Houston in Week 3, when Kirk had a 4-54-1 stat line. The two divisional rivals will reunite on Sunday, giving Kirk another chance to exploit the Texans' 25th-ranked pass defense. Over the last two weeks alone, Houston has allowed two separate WRs to produce 100-plus yards, as well as given up three touchdowns to wideouts. As someone priced outside the top 15 wide receivers on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Kirk is a steal at these NFL DFS price tags.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $4,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Since Zach Ertz went on IR prior to Week 8, McBride has stepped up and been one of the best players at his position. He has the fifth-most Fantasy points among tight ends over the last four weeks, averaging 72.8 receiving yards over that stretch.

McBride was still sharing snaps with Ertz back in Week 6 when the Cardinals took on the Rams, who are Arizona's Week 12 opponent. Even with that, McBride led Arizona with four grabs and 62 yards, while the two tight ends combined for 84 receiving yards. That's just a microcosm of what tight ends have done versus L.A. all season, as it has given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to the position. The Rams have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends over the last three weeks, and McBride's Fantasy potential has only grown with Kyler Murray back at quarterback. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

