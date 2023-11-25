While no teams are on bye this week, 11 games take place on Sunday, making the Week 12 NFL DFS player pool stocked with talent. NFL DFS picks available include Alvin Kamara, A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce. They are all the most expensive options at their respective positions on both DraftKings and FanDuel, while Jalen Hurts is the top quarterback on the former, with Josh Allen on the latter. Hurts and Allen being the priciest quarterbacks means reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes may suddenly be one of the NFL DFS sleepers for Sunday.

However, a quarterback is only as good as the receivers he's throwing to, so do the struggles of Chiefs' pass-catchers make Mahomes one to bypass for daily Fantasy football lineups? Before locking in your Week 12 NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Rams receiver Puka Nacua at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Nacua's production has slowed since Cooper Kupp returned, but the rookie has still drawn at least seven targets in every game this season. He had 77 yards and a touchdown last week and could draw even more looks from Matthew Stafford on Sunday if Kupp (ankle) can't suit up.

The Rams face Arizona in Week 12 and the Cardinals started off strong against the pass, but that's no longer the case. Arizona gave up just one total touchdown to wideouts over its first four games, but has allowed nine over the last seven games. The Cardinals have also allowed two wide receivers to have at least 139 yards over their last three games. Given Nacua's steady targets, he could exploit Arizona's No. 24 total defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $4,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Since Zach Ertz went on IR prior to Week 8, McBride has stepped up and been one of the best players at his position. He has the fifth-most Fantasy points among tight ends over the last four weeks, averaging 72.8 receiving yards over that stretch.

McBride was still sharing snaps with Ertz back in Week 6 when the Cardinals took on the Rams, who are Arizona's Week 12 opponent. Even with that, McBride led Arizona with four grabs and 62 yards, while the two tight ends combined for 84 receiving yards. That's just a microcosm of what tight ends have done versus L.A. all season, as it has given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to the position. The Rams have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends over the last three weeks, and McBride's Fantasy potential has only grown with Kyler Murray back at quarterback. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.