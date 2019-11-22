NFL DFS, Week 12: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

While it may be a matchup of 3-7 teams, Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game features two of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston has thrown for at least 300 yards in five straight games, with eight touchdowns during that span. Should Winston be among your top NFL DFS picks for Week 12? Atlanta's QB, Matt Ryan, hasn't been as productive, but he gets the benefit of facing the NFL's second-worst passing defense. In fact, the Buccaneers allow an eye-popping 290.9 passing yards per game. Should you target Ryan as part of your NFL DFS strategy? When considering your Week 12 NFL DFS stacks on sites DraftKings and FanDuel, finding the right value picks at every position is key. Before you lock in your daily Fantasy football picks for Week 12, you'll want to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,400 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings.

Jones is on his way to another 1,000-yard receiving season, as he already has 882 receiving yards on 59 receptions with four touchdowns. Although he has been hobbled slightly with a foot injury, Jones still caught six passes for 91 yards in last week's victory over the Panthers. Jones and the Falcons get a Buccaneers team that is dead last in the NFL defending wide receivers, which means he is primed for a monster performance. Tampa Bay has been gashed by receivers like Michael Thomas (8-114-1), Christian Kirk (6-138-3), Tyler Lockett (13-152-2), DK Metcalf (6-123-1), Robert Woods (13-164), and Cooper Kupp (9-121-1), just to name a few. Look for an eruption from Jones on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 12 includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($9,200 FanDuel, $9,300 DraftKings), who has an NFL-record 94 receptions through the first 10 games of this season. Those 94 receptions lead the league and he also leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,141).

Thomas has been targeted at least seven times in every game this season and has received 10 or more targets in each of the last six games he's played. That reliability makes him a weekly staple in NFL DFS lineups and a matchup against a Panthers defense that has been gashed by DJ Chark (8-164-2), Godwin (18-272-1 in two games), Calvin Ridley (8-143-1) and Davante Adams (7-118) certainly seems to bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 12 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 12? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.