NFL DFS, Week 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The Week 13 schedule brings tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a pricey option at quarterback like Patrick Mahomes ($7,600 on DraftKings, $9,500 on FanDuel) against the hapless Raiders or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Baker Mayfield ($5,600 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel) against the Texans? Is a player dealing with an injury like A.J. Green (toe) worth considering? And how will the Ravens fare in Lamar Jackson's third NFL start? With so many NFL storylines to sort through, advice from a pro can go a long way in helping your NFL DFS lineup cash on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. That's why you'll want to see the optimal lineups and top picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the last two weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 13, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at $8,900 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

Hunt is the workhorse in one of the league's most explosive offenses. He's averaging 17 carries per game and his usage as a receiver has increased in recent weeks, as he's averaged 3.5 catches over the last six weeks, scoring nine total touchdowns during that span.

This week, Hunt faces an overmatched Raiders defense that is dead last in the league against the run. Gus Edwards (23-118), Marlon Mack (25-132-2) and David Johnson (25-137) are just a few of the backs who have gone off against the Raiders, so lock in Hunt with confidence this week.

McClure's Week 13 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings.

Jones enters Sunday's showdown against the Ravens having topped 100 receiving yards in six straight games. Despite his touchdown drought earlier this season, he has now found the end zone in three of his last four contests. Jones also leads the NFL in targets per game (11.4) and has put up sky-high NFL DFS numbers recently, including at least 25 points on DraftKings in five of his last six outings. Given the matchup against Baltimore, he could be low-owned in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games this week, so lock him in as one of the top overall plays.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 13 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.