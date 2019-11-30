NFL DFS, Week 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

The remaining Week 13 games include plenty of high-ceiling NFL DFS picks. Should you roster Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has posted 30-plus points the past three weeks but faces a stout 49ers squad on short rest? Should your optimal NFL DFS strategy include budgeting for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, the NFL's leading rusher who has averaged 34 points over the last four weeks and gets the 2-9 Redskins? Or maybe you should pay up for Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, who went off for 40.4 DK points last week against the Falcons and gets the Jaguars on Sunday? Which high-priced options should you prioritize in this week's NFL DFS player pool? Before you lock in your lineups on sites like DraftKings, Yahoo, and FanDuel, you'll want to see the top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 13 DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. Kelce has been a beast for the Chiefs all season, hauling in 63 receptions for 833 yards and four touchdowns so far. Kelce's last three weeks have been particularly strong, as he caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards and a TD last week against the Chargers, all seven targets for 75 yards against the Titans, and logged seven grabs for 62 yards and a score against the Vikings.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has aired it out to Kelce lately, too, hitting him on a 31-yarder against the Chargers and a 29-yarder against Green Bay. With consecutive 20-point weeks on DraftKings under his belt, Kelce now faces a Raiders squad that is 24th in the league defending tight ends.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $7,700 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. Evans eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the sixth season in a row to start his career last week and now has 62 catches for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns. And while consistency hasn't always been there for the jumbo wide receiver, Evans has provided three of the biggest single-game wide receiver performances of the year already.

He had eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 against the Giants, 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans in Week 8, and 12 catches for 180 yards and a score against the Seahawks in Week 9. The Jaguars have already given up eye-popping stat lines to receivers like Sammy Watkins (8-198-3), Courtland Sutton (6-62-2), Alex Erickson (8-137) and A.J. Brown (4-135-1).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 13? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.