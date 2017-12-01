NFL DFS Week 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3.15 Million Fantasy Football Millionaire-Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.4 million Sunday Million. Before you enter a Daily Fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

Last week, he was all over Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, a player you probably overlooked, as a value pick for his Sunday tournament roster. The result: Seals-Jones, who had barely seen the field up until Week 11, went off for 72 yards and a touchdown, returning 17.2 DK points at a price of only $2,700.

Owners who had him in their lineup were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup.

One player he absolutely loves on Sunday: Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who is making his return to the field for the first time since late in the 2014 season. While some will be hesitant to roster him because of his extended time off and Cleveland's shaky quarterback situation, McClure sees a huge opportunity.

When on the field and focused, McClure says Gordon is one of the five most talented receivers in the league.

Browns coaches told the media this week they are prepared to play Gordon "as much as he can handle," and in a matchup against the Chargers where the Browns will likely be playing from behind, look for him to get plenty of opportunities to pile up DFS points at a bargain-bin price.

Lock Gordon in your lineup as a value pick at only $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings and you'll have room to add a huge stud like Saints WR Michael Thomas ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel).

Much of the DFS debate about the Saints centers on the backfield, where Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are fighting for carries. But against a Panthers defense ranked third in the NFL against the run (83.2 yards per game), look for Drew Brees to go to the air more frequently, leaving plenty of opportunities for Thomas to pile up DFS points.

Thomas is the seventh-most targeted player in the league, with Brees looking his way 9.3 times per game.

The Panthers have a top-10 pass defense, but they've been shaky lately, giving up a whopping 146 yards to Robby Anderson of the Jets last week and 118 to Julio Jones in Week 9.

In what should be a competitive divisional game, expect Brees to continue to look to Thomas as his primary weapon, so get him in your daily fantasy football lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a tight end in a dream matchup against a secondary that has proven it can't cover that position. He knows this player will be the focal point of the offense and is in line for huge production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

