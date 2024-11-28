Since the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Chicago Bears have scored 46 total points over their last two games after scoring no more than 15 points in the previous three contests. Bears receiver D.J. Moore had a season-high 106 receiving yards last week as Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards, the second-most of his rookie season, so could Chicago options in the NFL DFS player pool provide value for NFL DFS lineups even against a Lions defense that ranks No. 2 in points allowed on Thanksgiving Day?

Cowboys vs. Giants has an over/under of 37.5 total points, the lowest of any game on the entire Week 13 NFL schedule. Dolphins vs. Packers wraps up Thanksgiving and Miami tight end Jonnu Smith had 188 yards and three touchdowns over the last few weeks, meaning he could be a top value in the NFL DFS player pool.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bears vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys and Dolphins vs. Packers on Thanksgiving in Week 13 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($6,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Hill, who was limited at practice with a wrist injury, hasn't been playing at full health in recent weeks and his production reflects that. The 30-year-old hasn't had more than 80 yards in a game since Week 1 and he's averaging 41.7 yards per game over his last three contests. But Hill is being targeted when it most counts as he has a 1-yard touchdown and 8-yard score over that span to boost his NFL DFS output.

Hill still leads Miami in receiving yards (571) and is tied for the most receptions (49) this season. He has back-to-back seasons of more than 1,700 receiving yards and still has the ability to break a big play any time he touches the ball. Hill had four receptions for 103 yards against the Packers in 2022 and in front of a national audience, Kaylor expects Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to scheme Hill open for some chunk plays and a potential score on Thanksgiving. See who else to target here.

Kaylor is also targeting Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). Although Reed has been held to fewer than 30 yards in back-to-back contests, he remains one of the receivers with the highest ceilings in the NFL DFS player pool. He has more than 110 yards in three games, including two contests with more than 130 yards and a touchdown. Reed has often been a boom-or-bust receiver this season, but a matchup against the Lions has massive potential for a strong result.

Reed runs the majority of his routes from the slot and the Lions have struggled against the slot this season, including allowing six receptions for 96 yards to Michael Pittman Jr. last week, who had the majority of his production from the slot and in the middle of the field. The 24-year-old Reed had five receptions for 113 yards in his first contest against Detroit this season. Kaylor likes Reed's big-play potential in this matchup against a Lions defense allowing 227.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the league. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

