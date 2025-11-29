Ten more games are set for the Week 13 NFL DFS 'main slate' on Sunday, consisting of all the games that kick in the afternoon windows. The highest total on the board is Bills vs. Steelers at 45.5, making players like Josh Allen, James Cook and DK Metcalf potential targets for NFL lineups. With injuries impacting many rosters and the weather turning colder, however, offense could be tougher to find as the regular season winds down.

Which players should you target for your NFL DFS picks, and who are the daily Fantasy football sleepers that can differentiate your roster in tournaments on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 13 Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III at $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. Walker was limited in practice earlier in the week, but got back to full participation and does not carry an injury designation. He's provided a high floor for DFS players this season, taking at least 10 carries in every game. He's cleared 65 rushing yards in all but four games this season as well. As a bonus, he's been more active in the passing game the past two weeks, combining for six catches and 74 yards in that span. He has a great matchup against the Vikings, a team with a poor run defense. Seattle's status as an 11.5-point favorite could play in his favor as well in terms of game flow. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II at $4,300 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. The rookie out of Syracuse has been a breakout star this year with a 37-507-2 receiving line that few saw coming. Big plays are his speciality as he ranks third among tight ends in average yards per catch at 13.7. McClure has him rated as one of his top tight ends this week against the Raiders, but Gadsden is just the fifth-most expensive tight end on both FanDuel and DraftKings, making him a steal in Week 13. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to set Week 13 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.