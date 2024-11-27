Week 13 of the 2024 NFL schedule begins with a trio of Thanksgiving Day games, starting with Lions vs. Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET. The rest of the day features Cowboys vs. Giants (4:30 p.m. ET) and Packers vs. Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET). The Thanksgiving NFL DFS player pool includes strong options like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, CeeDee Lamb and Jordan Love, so which stars should daily Fantasy football players include in NFL DFS lineups?

Detroit has lost seven straight Thanksgiving games, leaving Dan Campbell 0-3 on the fourth Thursday in November. However, the Lions lead the NFL in scoring (32.7 points per game), so is this the season to build Loins NFL DFS stacks like Jared Goff, Gibbs, St. Brown or Sam Laporta as your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thanksgiving, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thanksgiving and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,500 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Gibbs rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over the Colts last week. He's been a part of the best running-back duo in the league with David Montgomery, who left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Montgomery said he'll be ready to play on Thanksgiving, but the Lions may give the veteran a lighter workload to lessen the risk of it becoming a long-term injury for a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Gibbs has at least 99 yards from scrimmage in three straight games and five of his last six contests. He also has at least one touchdown in five of the last six games for the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL. Detroit ranks second in yards (394.3 per game) ahead of a matchup against the Bears, who are allowing 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks 27th in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Moore had seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown last week for his most yards in a game this season. The 27-year-old has seven receptions in back-to-back games, and he has hauled in all 14 of his targets over that span.

Although it took longer than some may have hoped, Moore seems to be improving his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams as the receiver is averaging 84 yards over his past two games. The Bears are averaging 23 ppg over their last two contests after failing to reach 20 points in their previous three contests. Moore had 1,364 receiving yards last season and he's starting to resemble that wideout again midway through Williams' rookie campaign. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thanksgiving. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.