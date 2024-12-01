Colts vs. Patriots on Sunday features plenty of chances to find NFL DFS sleepers. Could a wideout like Demario Douglas, who has at least 50 yards in three straight games for New England, outperform his price tag for NFL DFS picks? The Colts have had three different leading receivers over their last three games, so which Indianapolis wideout should daily Fantasy football players expect to emerge on Sunday? Which players have the best NFL DFS matchups and NFL DFS projections? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Volume is king in NFL DFS formats and it only took one game to demonstrate who the clear and overwhelming top target would be in Tennessee following the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs. Ridley had 10 receptions for 143 yards on 15 targets in Week 8 immediately following the Hopkins trade. He is WR8 in Fantasy football since the transaction with more than 55 yards in all five contests while averaging 90.2 yards per game.

Titans quarterback Will Levis is coming off two of the three-best passing performances of his career as some time on the bench may have aided the young quarterback. He has thrown for more than 275 yards in back-to-back contests for the first time in his two-year career and Ridley is a main benefactor of that increased passing success. The Titans play the Commanders, who allowed 34 points to a Cowboys offense spearheaded by Cooper Rush last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). McBride had 12 receptions for 133 yards on 15 targets last week against the Seahawks. He's averaging 90.8 receiving yards over his last four games with two games of more than 120 yards. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft leads the Cardinals in receptions (61) and receiving yards (685) after also topping the team in those categories last year.

McBride is the TE3 in Fantasy football this season and shockingly, he's done so without a receiving touchdown. Tight ends are often considered touchdown-dependent to return value for NFL DFS picks, but McBride has surpassed nearly all of them without a score as he's been Kyler Murray's most consistent option in the passing attack. If McBride can find the end zone on Sunday, he could elevate himself to an elite status among his peers and with a matchup against the Vikings, who allowed seven receptions for 64 yards to Bears tight end Cole Kmet last week, that's a strong possibility. See who else McClure likes here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

