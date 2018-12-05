NFL DFS, Week 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There's already plenty of news for NFL DFS players to digest before setting their Week 14 lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson will likely sit out this week, and potentially the rest of the season, with an injured thumb, thrusting players like Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries into the spotlight. 49ers running back Matt Breida has already been ruled out with a bum ankle, leaving Jeff Wilson and Alfred Morris to carry the load at home against the Broncos. And in Washington, Mark Sanchez will start at quarterback, potentially lowering ceilings for players like Adrian Peterson, Jordan Reed, and Jamison Crowder. Before you set anything in stone, make sure to check out the top Week 14 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million during his career as a professional DFS player and is a master at helping his followers extract value.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the past three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 14, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,150 yards on the season, has scored in four consecutive games. He's averaged 23 carries during that span, but his receiving out of the backfield has helped him become an elite DFS option. In fact, he has caught at least five passes the last four weeks, piling up even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Elliott is poised to put up week-winning numbers against a beat-up Philadelphia team that's ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense. The Eagles allowed Adrian Peterson to go for a 90-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football and prior to that allowed a 100-yard rusher for three consecutive weeks, including Elliott's big Week 10 performance that included 25 touches for 187 yards of total offense and two scores.

McClure's Week 14 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,100 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been on fire in recent weeks. He has eclipsed 150 yards from scrimmage in three of his last five games and scored eight total touchdowns during that span. He gets another dream matchup this week against the Browns, who are allowing over 135 rushing yards per game.

Cleveland has also given up 15 rushing touchdowns this season and has already been bulldozed by running backs like Lamar Miller (19-103), Kareem Hunt (17-91-2), Melvin Gordon (18-132-3), and James Conner (24-146-2). Confidently lock in McCaffrey and look for more tournament-winning numbers on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 14 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 14 NFL DFS lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.