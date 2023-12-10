Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season, but the majority of this year has been disappointing for daily Fantasy football players including Seattle's offense in their NFL DFS lineups. Smith's completion percentage, yards per attempt and yards per game are down from last year, but last week, Smith had one of the most dominant performances in the NFL DFS player pool. The 33-year-old threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, finding DK Metcalf six times for 134 yards and three scores.

The Seahawks played on Thursday Night Football that week, so they had extended time to rest and prepare before a matchup against the 49ers, who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. Should you use or avoid Seahawks in your Week 14 NFL DFS strategy? Smith (groin) and Seattle running backs Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) are all questionable. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Colts running back Zack Moss at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. With star running back Jonathan Taylor still sidelined with a thumb injury, Moss has filled in. He struggled last week against the Titans, but still logged 19 carries in a Colts overtime victory. He also had three targets in the passing game.

On Sunday, Moss faces a Bengals defense that has allowed productive games on the ground to running backs like Christian McCaffrey (12-54-1), Travis Etienne (11-45-1), Najee Harris (15-99-1), Gus Edwards (12-62-2), and Devin Singletary (30-150-1). The only game in town in the Colts' backfield, Moss should be in line for a strong outing and trip to the end zone.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Baltimore has become more reliant n Flowers since losing tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) for the season. Flowers had a three-yard touchdown reception and a 37-yard touchdown run in the Ravens' 20-10 victory over the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 12 before going on bye last week.

Flowers leads the team in receptions (58), targets (80) and receiving yards (613). The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has shown off why he was a big-time prospect and in a Ravens offense desperate for playmakers, Flowers could be in line for a heavy usage against the Rams. The Rams have allowed the opposing team's top receiver to record at least 80 yards in their last three games, which could translate into a big game for the 23-year-old. Flowers doesn't come with a hefty price tag and considering his expected role in the offense, McClure likes his value for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

