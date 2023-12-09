All it takes is one strong showing for a player to creep onto the radar as one of the top NFL DFS picks, and Jake Browning delivered last week. He finished fourth among all quarterbacks in Fantasy points, trailing only Geno Smith, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott. Browning is one of the many backup QB options in the Week 14 NFL DFS player pool and will now face the Colts. However, is quarterback the position you want to cut costs at with your Week 14 NFL DFS strategy?

If the answer is "yes", then Browning or Aidan O'Connell could be options. The Raiders' quarterback is coming off his first pro game with more touchdowns than interceptions. Saving money with your quarterback would then allow you to roster top-end options at other positions based on NFL DFS matchups. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Colts running back Zack Moss at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. Moss continues to fill in for the injured Jonathan Taylor and is supplying Taylor-like production at a fraction of the cost. Across the five games this season in which he's played over half of the offensive snaps, Taylor has averaged 114.8 yards from scrimmage with four total touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Cincinnati's No. 27 run defense awaits in Week 14, and only one team allows more yards per carry than the Bengals' 4.8. Cincinnati has given up seven rushing touchdowns over the last four games, while eight of the last nine starting running backs the team has faced have found the endzone.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Baltimore continues to find new ways to deploy its rookie wideout as Flowers had 25 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, plus 37 rushing yards and a rushing score in his last game. Flowers has reached 50 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games and in 10 of 12 games this season, giving him a high Fantasy floor.

On Sunday he'll face a Rams defense which has seemingly lost its ability to keep receivers out of the end zone. L.A. allowed just one WR to score a receiving TD through its first seven games, but it has allowed five TDs to wideouts over the last five games. The opponent's top wideout has also eclipsed 82 yards in each of the Rams' last three games. Priced as the 25th-most expensive receiver on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Flowers is a steal as a Week 14 NFL DFS pick. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

