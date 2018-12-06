NFL DFS, Week 14: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Antonio Brown, Davante Adams, and Travis Kelce are among the most expensive players in DraftKings and FanDuel NFL DFS tournaments in Week 14. With Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders now on IR with a torn Achilles and Mark Sanchez starting at quarterback for the Redskins in the wake of leg injuries to Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, there's a lot to consider this week when deciding who to target. DraftKings is running a $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire, while FanDuel has a $1.5M Sunday Million, so there's plenty at stake. Before you lock in any rosters for tournaments, 50-50s, or cash games, be sure to check out the top Week 14 NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from professional DFS player Mike McClure, who has almost $2M in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the past three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 14, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,150 yards on the season, has scored in four consecutive games. He's averaged 23 carries during that span, but his receiving out of the backfield has helped him become an elite DFS option. In fact, he has caught at least five passes the last four weeks, piling up even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Elliott is poised to put up week-winning numbers against a beat-up Philadelphia team that's ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense. The Eagles allowed Adrian Peterson to go for a 90-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football and prior to that allowed a 100-yard rusher for three consecutive weeks, including Elliott's big Week 10 performance that included 25 touches for 187 yards of total offense and two scores.

McClure's Week 14 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,700 on Draftings.

Samuels is a complete steal this week because he's nearly min-priced on DraftKings and FanDuel, but is in line to see plenty of action for the Steelers since running back James Conner (ankle) has already been ruled out.

Samuels caught a touchdown once Conner exited against the Chargers last Sunday, and he has a strong chance to find the end zone again this week against the Raiders, who have the second-worst run defense in the entire league. Gus Edwards, David Johnson and Marlon Mack are just a few of the backs that have gone over 100 yards against Oakland's Swiss cheese defense, so confidently lock in Samuels and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 14 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 14 NFL DFS lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.