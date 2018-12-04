NFL DFS, Week 14: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 14 brings another opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in on big-time tournaments like the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings or the $1.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel. Rosters around the league are beginning to thin as injuries pile up, but with players like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Antonio Brown set to take the field, there are plenty of ways to build the perfect NFL DFS lineup. If you're looking to differentiate your roster from the pack, check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2M in career winnings who's sharing his top picks, optimal lineups and advice over at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the past three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 14, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,150 yards on the season, has scored in four consecutive games. He's averaged 23 carries during that span, but his receiving out of the backfield has helped him become an elite DFS option. In fact, he has caught at least five passes the last four weeks, piling up even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Elliott is poised to put up week-winning numbers against a beat-up Philadelphia team that's ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense. The Eagles allowed Adrian Peterson to go for a 90-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football and prior to that allowed a 100-yard rusher for three consecutive weeks, including Elliott's big Week 10 performance that included 25 touches for 187 yards of total offense and two scores.

McClure's Week 14 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $8,000 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings.

The league's second-most targeted tight end went off for an absurd 12-186-2 line against the Raiders last week, returning over 40 points and 6x value on FanDuel. Don't be concerned about a seemingly tough matchup against the Ravens because covering the tight end has been a weak spot for Baltimore recently. The Ravens have given up a touchdown to a tight end in five of their last six games, so confidently lock in Kelce and look for more tournament-winning numbers.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 14 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 14 NFL DFS lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.