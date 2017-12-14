NFL DFS Week 15: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3 million Fantasy Football Millionaire-Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.25 million Sunday NFL Fan Championship and a $1.2 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

Last week, he was all over Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, a player many overlooked because of his limited usage this season. The result: Bernard absolutely went off with 17 touches for 130 yards, returning a season-high 19 DK points for the low price of just $5,300 on DraftKings. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

One player he absolutely loves in Week 15: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who will take over after the season-ending injury to Carson Wentz. McClure isn't expecting Foles to replace Wentz's productivity, but he gets an inviting warmup game against a New York Giants team that has very little to play for.



The Giants have the second-worst pass defense in the league, giving up 265.7 yards per game. They're also tied for last in passing touchdowns allowed with 26. This is a favorable opportunity for the Eagles to get Foles into a rhythm.

Lock Foles in your lineup while his price is still low and you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge stud like his tight end, Zach Ertz ($7,900 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings).

Despite missing time, Ertz is second among tight ends with seven touchdowns this season. And in his last full game, he went off for 10 catches for 103 yards and a score against the Bears.

In his first meeting against the Giants this season, Ertz posted an 8-55-1 stat line on 10 targets.



New York's defense let Cowboys' TE Jason Witten score last week. They've also allowed useful days to Travis Kelce (8-109), Garrett Celek (4-67-1) and Jimmy Graham (3-51-1), among others. And if you stack him with Foles, you get two players going against a defense giving up over 24 points per game for the season.

