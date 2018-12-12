NFL DFS, Week 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Filling out your NFL DFS lineups requires navigating a minefield of injuries this week. Will Ben Roethlisberger's rib injury force you to downgrade Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster? And is Big Ben a must-play or a must-fade against a Patriots defense that's allowing almost 260 passing yards per game? Will Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) be in the lineup? And if he does, can you trust him in his first game back from injury? And what to make of the injuries to Tyreek Hill (heel), Melvin Gordon (knee), and Austin Ekeler (knee, concussion)? Setting your lineups could be difficult this week, which is why you'll want to check out the top Week 15 NFL DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking your rosters. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exceeded expectations since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to acquire him from Oakland this season. His eye-popping numbers (10-217-3) in Week 14 resulted in a whopping 52.7 points on DraftKings and 7x value.

And that was no fluke because he has been putting up big numbers over the past three weeks, piling up 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Confidently lock him in your lineups this week and look for another tournament-winning return.

McClure's Week 15 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen ($8,200 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings).

After starting slow against the Seahawks in Week 14, Thielen finished strong with five catches for 70 yards. However, look for a bounce-back performance from Thielen this week against Miami. He's averaging nearly eight catches for almost 100 yards per game with nine touchdowns. He's third in the NFL with 1,236 receiving yards and No. 1 in receptions with 103.

The Dolphins have had an extremely difficult time defending top receivers in recent weeks, getting flamed for 24 catches for 335 yards and five touchdowns in the last month to Julian Edelman, Zay Jones, T.Y. Hilton and Davante Adams. And the Dolphins could be without No. 1 cornerback Xavien Howard for a second consecutive game after he underwent knee surgery, so expect Thielen to put up week-winning numbers. He could also be lower owned in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games after last week's clunker.

