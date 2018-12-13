NFL DFS, Week 15: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of storylines for NFL DFS players to digest before filling out their lineups in Week 15. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback against the Buccaneers, who are allowing almost 120 yards per game on the ground. In New York, the status of Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham remains up in the air after the three-time Pro Bowler didn't practice on Thursday, potentially leaving quarterback Eli Manning without his top option against the Titans. And in Buffalo, Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been sidelined at practice after exiting last week's game with a bum hamstring. Is backup Chris Ivory a viable option in NFL DFS tournaments this week, or should you look elsewhere? Before you lock in any NFL DFS rosters for tournaments and cash games, check out the optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exceeded expectations since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to acquire him from Oakland this season. His eye-popping numbers (10-217-3) in Week 14 resulted in a whopping 52.7 points on DraftKings and 7x value.

And that was no fluke because he has been putting up big numbers over the past three weeks, piling up 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Confidently lock him in your lineups this week and look for another tournament-winning return.

McClure's Week 15 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Colts tight end Eric Ebron at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

It's been a breakout season for the fifth-year pro, as he enters Week 15 with 58 catches for 654 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Andrew Luck has looked his way a whopping 24 times over the last two weeks, so he's virtually guaranteed to see plenty of opportunities this week in a critical matchup against the Cowboys. Colts receiver TY Hilton didn't practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, which could free up even more looks for Ebron.

Dallas has been one of the worst defenses against tight ends this year, giving up the seventh-most Fantasy points to that position. Zach Ertz (14-145-2), Jordan Reed (6-75) and Evan Engram (7-67-1), among others, have put up strong numbers against Dallas, so confidently lock Ebron in this weekend and watch the points rain down on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 15 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 15? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 15 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.