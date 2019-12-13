NFL DFS, Week 15: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

The 2019 NFL schedule is winding down, but there are still millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. And with a number of high-profile NFL injuries entering Week 15, there are going to be some interesting opportunities to find value in your NFL DFS lineups and stacks. With Mike Evans (hamstring) likely out for the rest of the season, Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson is going to be a popular option in the NFL DFS player pool. Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery (foot) is done for the season, the Eagles have already lost DeSean Jackson (abdominal) for the season and Nelson Agholor (knee) is looking iffy for Week 15. So is there a breakout performance expected from an Eagles wide receiver? And how much value do those injuries add to Zach Ertz? Before making any Week 15 NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has made almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And last week, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 15 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ($8,200 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings). Watson has thrown for 3,425 yards and 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions on the season and has also rushed for 344 yards and seven touchdowns.

He's had at least 19 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in nine of 13 games so far this season and has had four games where he's put up at least 30 points on both sites. That high-floor, high-ceiling potential makes him an extremely compelling pick against a Titans defense that has struggled mightily against the pass. Tennessee ranks 25th in pass defense and have given up multiple passing touchdowns eight times already in 2019.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 15 also includes rostering Dolphins running back Patrick Laird for $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Laird has become the No. 1 option in the Miami backfield, and while Miami running backs haven't been particularly productive this season, a juicy matchup against the New York Giants makes him an intriguing value play.

The Giants rank 20th in rushing defense and have given up 27 receptions to the position in the last three weeks. That builds in a solid floor for Laird, who has caught eight of 10 targets for 81 yards in the last two weeks. Laird played in 82 percent of Miami's snaps last week and has 33 touches in the last two weeks, so he should see a sizable workload against a vulnerable defense.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 15 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 15? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.