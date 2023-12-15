A three-game slate of Vikings vs. Bengals, Steelers vs. Colts and Lions vs. Broncos is on tap for Saturday and the NFL DFS player pool is slanted heavily towards backup quarterbacks. Nick Mullens, Jake Browning, Mitchell Trubisky and Gardner Minshew are all atop their respective teams' depth charts due to injury, but they aren't at the top of the NFL DFS pricing for quarterbacks. That honor goes to the two non-backups slated to take the field on Saturday: Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. They are the two most expensive options on both DraftKings and FanDuel, but many NFL daily Fantasy football players will still strategically target one of the backups.

That NFL DFS strategy would save money at the quarterback position and allow one to splurge at other positions. Regardless if you choose this approach or push your chips into the center of the table with a top quarterback, any NFL DFS advice you heed will stress getting the most bang for your buck with all of your NFL DFS stacks. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 Saturday

One of McClure's top Saturday NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Chase is coming off a quiet game but has maintained his overall production despite Browning replacing the injured Joe Burrow. Chase averaged 83.3 receiving yards with Burrow as a starter this season and is averaging 86.3 yards over the last three games with Browning under center.

Chase has already set a new career-high with 89 receptions, and he gets to face a Vikings defense which has seen just three other teams allow more catches to WRs this season. Minnesota does have a top-five run defense but is susceptible through the air as six of its last seven touchdowns allowed have come via the pass. Likewise, running the ball isn't Cincy's strength as it ranks 31st in rushing yards, so look for the Bengals to rely on its strength of the pass against Minnesota's porous secondary on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,200 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is not expected to play, boosting Moss' daily Fantasy football outlook. The former Bill has averaged 105 scrimmage yards per game across the six contests this year in which he's played over half of the offensive snaps.

Indy hosts the Steelers in Week 15, and Pittsburgh is reeling on both sides of the ball. Just over the last two weeks, Ezekiel Elliott had 140 yards and a score against Pittsburgh, while James Conner had 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers have allowed at least 80 scrimmage yards or a touchdown to a running back in 12 of 13 games this season. Given Moss' high usage, as he's played 90% of offensive snaps over the last two weeks, he has a great chance at hitting one if not both of those thresholds on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15 Saturday

