Fans of the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans will see plenty of familiar faces atop the wide receiver NFL DFS player pool for Saturday. The four most expensive wideouts on both DraftKings and FanDuel attended these powerhouse programs with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase of LSU, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Pittman Jr. of USC. Pittman is the least-known of the four, but could be one of the most coveted NFL DFS picks considering his recent exploits. He has 95-plus receiving yards in three straight games and eight-plus catches in six straight as Gardner Minshew's top target.

With three games making up Saturday's NFL DFS contests, the talent pool is deep enough to roster players that even the casual fan would recognize. However, name value isn't as important as production, and there are several low-cost options who could far outperform their NFL DFS pricing.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 15 NFL schedule for Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 Saturday

One of McClure's top Saturday NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Broncos running back Javonte Williams at $5,900 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. After a slow start to the year which had him as the RB42 through Week 6, Williams has risen from the ashes, just as Denver has as a whole. He's been the RB16 since Week 7, averaging 84.1 scrimmage yards over this stretch with three total touchdowns. Last week, Williams scored his first rushing touchdown since 2021.

Now, he faces a Lions defense that suddenly can't stop the run. Detroit has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in its last four games after doing so only once through its first nine games. Five of the last six touchdowns the Lions have given up have come via the ground game and the team recently lost run-stuffing DT Alim McNeill to injury. Williams' increased productivity coupled with Detroit's descent versus the run makes him a no-brainer for Saturday NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $6,200 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is not expected to play, boosting Moss' daily Fantasy football outlook. The former Bill has averaged 105 scrimmage yards per game across the six contests this year in which he's played over half of the offensive snaps.

Indy hosts the Steelers in Week 15, and Pittsburgh is reeling on both sides of the ball. Just over the last two weeks, Ezekiel Elliott had 140 yards and a score against Pittsburgh, while James Conner had 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers have allowed at least 80 scrimmage yards or a touchdown to a running back in 12 of 13 games this season. Given Moss' high usage, as he's played 90% of offensive snaps over the last two weeks, he has a great chance at hitting one if not both of those thresholds on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15 Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

