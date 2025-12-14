The Week 15 NFL DFS main slate is one of the largest of the season with 13 games kicking during the afternoon windows. Though the NFL DFS player pool has increased, so has the size of many injury lists this time of year. Freezing temperatures could also slow offenses in games like Bears vs. Browns and Chiefs vs. Chargers. That's why Rams vs. Lions might be one of the top games for daily Fantasy players to target.

Both teams have prolific offenses with the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jahmyr Gibb and Puka Nacua, and they're playing in a dome, leading to an over/under of 54.5 points, easily the highest total on the board this week. Which NFL DFS picks should you target, and which sleepers can differentiate your lineups? Before making any DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL DFS main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Ravens running back Derrick Henry at $7,300 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. If you're looking for a cold-weather bulldozer, Henry could be your pick. He's known to get stronger as the season goes on, and he thrives in games like Ravens vs. Bengals late in the season when the run games are essentially. Cincy's run defense has also struggled mightily this season, making Henry a go-to player to build NFL DFS lineups around on Sunday. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also building his NFL DFS strategy around Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki ($5,100 on FanDuel, $3,300 on DraftKings), who is coming off a huge 6-86-1 performance in Week 14. After being targeted five or fewer times in the first six weeks of the season, he's now seen six targets twice in the past three weeks. Joe Burrow seems to be comfortable with him, and there are 17 other tight ends ahead of him on the DraftKings price list, making him a steal in Week 15. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value?