NFL DFS, Week 15: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Millions will be on the line in Week 15 for NFL DFS players, with FanDuel hosting a $4M Fan Championship and DraftKings running a $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire, both of which award $1 million to first place. Players like Saquon Barkley, Julio Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Brown are some of the priciest options this week. Injuries will play a big role as well, with Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) among the notable names to keep an eye on. Before locking in any NFL DFS rosters for Week 15, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal lineups, top picks and advice can help your roster cash in this week.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exceeded expectations since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to acquire him from Oakland this season. His eye-popping numbers (10-217-3) in Week 14 resulted in a whopping 52.7 points on DraftKings and 7x value.

And that was no fluke because he has been putting up big numbers over the past three weeks, piling up 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Confidently lock him in your lineups this week and look for another tournament-winning return.

McClure's Week 15 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Cooper's teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, at $8,800 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings.

Lost in Cooper's massive day last week, Elliott put up 192 yards of total offense against the Eagles. It was the sixth consecutive week Elliott has accounted for 100 total yards, and he has also scored five touchdowns during that stretch. Both Cowboys will take aim at a mediocre Colts defense that is ranked 15th in the league in points allowed at 23.1 per game.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 15 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups in Week 15? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 15 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.