NFL DFS Week 16: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $5 million Main Event Championship. FanDuel is running a $1.2 million Sunday Million.



Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big, including his Week 15 cash game lineup.



Last week, he jumped all over Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, a player many steered away from because he was making his first start of the season. The result: Foles picked up where Carson Wentz left off, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns, returning a strong total of 25.5 DK points at the affordable price just $5,500. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has again locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves in Week 16: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard ($6,600 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel).



Shepard is coming off a monster performance in which Philadelphia's stingy defense struggled to cover him. He piled up 11 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown for a season-best 33.9 DK points.



This week he gets a very favorable matchup against an Arizona Cardinals secondary that is in the bottom half of the league in pass defense and has already given up big performances to Golden Tate (10-107), Doug Baldwin (5-95) and Mike Evans (3-95-1), among others.



Eli Manning has been throwing it all over the yard since being reinstated as New York's starting quarterback, attempting a whopping 103 passes the last two weeks. After targeting Shepard 16 times in Week 15, expect him to look his way again in a game where the Giants will need the passing attack because Arizona is ranked sixth against the run.



Lock Shepard in at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge stud like Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon ($7,100 on FanDuel, $6,300 on DraftKings).



Gordon has been a beast. In his first three games back from suspension, he's drawn a total of 28 targets and caught 12 passes for 201 yards and a score.

This week, Gordon faces the Chicago Bears, who let Marvin Jones (3-85) run wild last week. The Bears have also given up productive games to Marquise Goodwin (8-99), Zach Ertz (10-103-1), Alshon Jeffery (5-52-1), Nelson Agholor (3-32-1), Jones (4-85-1), and Davante Adams (5-90-1), among others.

He has led the team in receiving each week he's been active this season. Lock Gordon, who is only the 13th most expensive WR on DraftKings, and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a tight end with a dream matchup against a secondary that has proven it can't cover that position. He knows this player is in line for huge production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Week 16 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Nick Foles' breakout performance in Week 15 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.