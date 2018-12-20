NFL DFS, Week 16: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

It's been a wild week for NFL DFS players already. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Does that mean every Panthers skill position player will suffer with Taylor Heinicke under center? On Thursday, Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced he was stepping away from the game to focus on his mental health. Who should you target from New England's offense with Gordon no longer in the fold? And in L.A., the Chargers will reportedly have wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) and running back Melvin Gordon (knee) in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Ravens. Should you roster either coming off an injury? With so many burning questions, be sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings in Week 15. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 16, we can tell you McClure is banking on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at $6,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP had no problem stepping back into the starting role after Carson Wentz (back) was ruled out last week. Foles completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 270 yards to lead Philly to a road win against the Rams.

Wentz won't play this weekend against Houston either, setting up Foles as a strong value pick in NFL DFS tournaments. The Texans have given up eye-popping yardage to quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing Baker Mayfield to throw for 397 in Week 13 and getting shredded by Andrew Luck for 399 in Week 14.

McClure's optimal Week 16 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $7,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exploded onto the scene since being traded from Oakland earlier this season. In fact, he's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his last four games, which includes a monster performance against the Eagles in which he caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. And Cooper gets another dream matchup at home this week against the Buccaneers.

The Bucs are ranked 25th in the league in pass defense, giving up an average of 274.2 receiving yards per game. Tampa Bay has also been lit up for a colossal 30 receiving touchdowns, so Cooper has tournament-winning upside at a very reasonable price. Lock him in on Sunday and watch the points rain down.

