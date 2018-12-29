NFL DFS, Week 17: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

With a number of established stars being held out this week by coach's decision or because of injury, filling out your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups will require an intricate knowledge of NFL depth charts. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) is out on Sunday, once again making CJ Anderson relevant after he went off for 167 yards last week. Meanwhile, Drew Brees is out against the Panthers since the Saints have nothing left to play for until the postseason, leaving Teddy Bridgewater to start. And Packers receiver Davante Adams is questionable with a knee injury, perhaps lending more targets to Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. With millions still on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has earned almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 17, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs running back Damien Williams ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings).

Even with Spencer Ware (hamstring) potentially returning to the Chiefs' lineup in Week 17, Williams has done more than enough to ensure that he sees a sizable number of touches against the Raiders on Sunday. He has scored five touchdowns in the last three weeks and, with Ware out of the lineup the last two games, he's put up 263 total yards from scrimmage. Williams also just signed a two-year contract extension worth over $8 million.

Against a Raiders defense that allows 4.9 yards per carry while surrendering 15 total touchdowns to the position, Williams could do plenty of damage with only 12 to 15 touches. And if Ware is held out again, he could see double that workload. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks to target in Week 17.

McClure's Week 17 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Zach Ertz ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings) as Philadelphia takes on a banged-up Washington squad in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes.

That means both players should be on the field for the entire game, because a loss guarantees that the defending champions will be home this postseason. The Redskins are in the middle of the league in most defensive categories, but with Washington's playoff hopes ended with a loss last week and injuries at virtually every position, Philly is in a great spot to exploit this matchup and big numbers for players such as Foles and Ertz should follow.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 17 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 17? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 17 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.