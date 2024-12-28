Although the Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason last week, they still have a chance to defeat the Los Angeles Rams twice in a season. Cardinals vs. Rams caps off a three-game NFL slate on Saturday with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals defeated the Rams, 41-10, in Week 2, with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Marvin Harrison Jr. having two scores as one of the top NFL DFS stacks for NFL DFS lineups.

Harrison hasn't had 130 yards or multiple touchdowns in a game since, so can you expect him to break out again in NFL DFS picks? Or is a better NFL DFS strategy including receivers like Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp or Ladd McConkey in Saturday NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bengals running back Chase Brown ($7,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Brown rushed for 91 yards on 18 carries (5.1 yards per rush) and added three receptions for 18 yards against Cleveland last week. It was his second straight 90-yard performance after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) the week before against the Titans. Brown has at least one touchdown in nine of his last 12 games.

Brown played 55 of 56 snaps last week in a must-win contest as the Bengals remain in that same situation if they hope to make the postseason. They play the Broncos, who currently have the final AFC wild card position as a win puts Cincinnati one game behind the Broncos and gives the Bengals the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. He's played at least 80% of snaps in all seven games since Zack Moss (neck) was placed on IR, including more than 90% of snaps in back-to-back contests, with his usage and production making him a must-roster for McClure in NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride ($6,200 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). McBride is the TE4 in Fantasy football this season despite no receiving touchdowns this year. He entered Week 17 with the second-most receptions (92) and third-most yards (958) among tight ends to make up for his lack of touchdowns. McBride was held to three receptions for 20 yards last week, but he had at least 70 yards in each of the prior five contests.

The Cardinals play the Rams, who have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. McBride had six receptions for 67 yards against the Rams in their first meeting of the season. Los Angeles allowed five receptions for 59 yards to Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, who isn't often a featured part of the offense's gameplans, last week after Georige Kittle had 61 yards for the 49ers the week before against Los Angeles.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

