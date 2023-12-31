At least 10 of the 13 games during the Week 17 NFL DFS main slate will likely feature at least one quarterback who didn't start the season taking the first snap for their teams this week. How should this impact the Week 17 NFL DFS strategy for daily Fantasy football players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Jarrett Stidham (Broncos) is projected to make his first start of the year after Denver surprisingly benched Russell Wilson earlier this week.

Stidham and the Broncos will play the Chargers, who are allowing the third-most passing yards per game this season. Could this be an opportunity to use Stidham in NFL DFS picks at a cheaper price and use higher-priced players to fill your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 17 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a professional DFS player who uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He has won multiple high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings, with lineups finishing inside the top 1% in numerous tournaments.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted strong returns on recent slates.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old had his third straight 100-yard rushing performance last week against the Ravens, finishing with 103 yards and a touchdown to go with six receptions for 28 yards. McCaffrey has rushed for at least 90 yards in five straight games and is averaging 148.6 total yards per game over his last five contests with five total touchdowns over that span.

McCaffrey is one of the most expensive players in the Week 17 NFL DFS player pool, but he's proven the ability to be a top performer regardless of opponent or even his team's success. The Niners play the Commanders, who are allowing the most yards (384.3 yards per game) and most points (30.2 ppg) in the NFL this season. With San Francisco coming off a loss last week, McClure expects big things out of the 49ers and McCaffrey.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills running back James Cook at $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Cook rushed for 70 yards last week after five straight games of at least 100 total yards. The 24-year-old has three touchdowns over his last three games and had at least 40 receiving yards in three straight contests entering last week. The Bills play the Patriots on Sunday, a defense allowing the fifth-most receptions to opposing running backs this year.

The Buffalo offense is returning to the form that finished second in the NFL in scoring last year. The Bills are averaging 28.2 points per game over their last five contests, going 4-1 over that span. Cook has been a huge factor in that turnaround, including playing 75% of the snaps last week. New England is allowing 22.7 points per game over its last three contests and McClure expects another heavy usage and productive game from Cook for Week 17 NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 17

