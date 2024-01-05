Steelers receiver George Pickens has been one of the biggest boom-or-bust receivers for NFL DFS players this season. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has recorded at least 130 yards in back-to-back contests after totaling just 66 yards over the two games prior. Pickens, who has been upset with his role on the field at times this season, has five games of at least 100 yards this season and the Steelers will play at the Ravens to kick off the Week 18 NFL schedule as one of two games on Saturday.

Along with this AFC North battle, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans on Saturday with the winner guaranteed to make the playoffs. Pickens had six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown earlier in the season against the Ravens, so can you trust him in Saturday NFL DFS lineups on a two-game slate? Who are some options from the Texans vs. Colts to include your NFL DFS strategy? With the Ravens already clinching the top seed in the AFC, can you confidently use any of their players in NFL DFS picks when the outcome doesn't matter to them?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 24-year-old has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games after missing three weeks with a thumb injury. He's taken complete control of Indianapolis' backfield since his return, playing three times as many snaps as any Colts running back two weeks ago and nearly twice as many as any other Indianapolis running back last week.

Taylor has 39 of 48 running back carries for the Colts over the last two weeks. He rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 23-20 win over the Raiders last week and has recorded at least 90 yards in four of his nine games this season. Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing in 2021, has dominated the Texans over his career. He's averaging 124.6 yards over five career games against Houston, including rushing for at least 140 yards in his last three contests against the Texans. With the Colts needing a win to make the playoffs, McClure expects a heavy workload.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins had seven receptions on eight targets for 80 yards last week in a 26-3 win over the Titans as he and C.J. Stroud have shown tremendous chemistry this season. Outside of a dismal offensive performance by the entire Texans team in a 30-6 loss to the Jets, Collins is averaging 125 yards over his last three games with Stroud under center.

Collins had seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2. The 24-year-old leads Houston in receptions (71), targets (100), receiving yards (1,102) and is tied for the lead with seven receiving touchdowns this season. Davante Adams had 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Colts and given Collins' success against the Colts earlier in the year, McClure likes the third-year receiver for NFL DFS lineups on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

