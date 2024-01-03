The Week 18 NFL schedule begins with two games on Saturday as the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET with huge playoff implications in both contests. The Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC, but the Steelers need a win and help to make the playoffs. The winner of Texans vs. Colts clinches the playoffs and could win the AFC South depending on the Jaguars' result. How should all this affect your NFL DFS strategy?

Three out of the four teams in play are in must-win scenarios, so should you avoid the Ravens altogether in a meaningless game for their postseason when making NFL DFS picks? Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown last week in a 26-3 win over the Titans after missing two games with a head injury. Can daily Fantasy football players confidently insert him into NFL DFS lineups with two games on Saturday? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's two-game slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 24-year-old rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 23-20 win over the Raiders last week. It was his fourth straight game with a touchdown, scoring in back-to-back games after missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

Taylor is RB15 in Fantasy football this season on a points-per-game basis. He's only played in nine of 16 games this season but Taylor recorded at least 90 total yards in four contests. He has dominated the Texans over his career, including rushing for at least 140 yards in three straight games against Houston. Taylor's averaging 124.6 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry over five career games against Houston and McClure expects more dominance from the four-year pro on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. He is averaging 7.7 receptions and 85.3 receiving yards per game over his last six contests. Pittman has at least 11 targets in four of those six contests with at least 75 yards in five of those games.

The Texans are allowing the seventh-most passing yards against in the NFL this season as opposing WR1s have hurt Houston lately. Amari Cooper had 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans two weeks ago and DeAndre Hopkins had seven receptions for 72 yards against Houston last week. Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson had his only week recording more than 100 yards this season in a 30-6 win over the Texans on December 10, so Pittman could be positioned for a huge performance on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday in Week 18? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.