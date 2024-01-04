The Jaguars, Colts and Texans are all tied for first in the AFC South at 9-7 entering the final week of the NFL regular season. The Colts and Texans go head-to-head in Indianapolis on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in one of two games on the Saturday Week 18 NFL schedule. The Ravens host the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET as Pittsburgh remains in the wild card hunt. The Ravens are expected to rest several starters having already clinched the No.1 seed for the AFC playoffs.

Week 18 of the NFL schedule brings a lot of uncertainty for daily Fantasy football players. But for the Colts, Texans, and Steelers, each possession can change the course of their year, so you can confidently utilize their options from the NFL DFS player pool when crafting Week 18 NFL DFS lineups.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 24-year-old rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 23-20 win over the Raiders last week. It was his fourth straight game with a touchdown, scoring in back-to-back games after missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

Taylor is RB15 in Fantasy football this season on a points-per-game basis. He's only played in nine of 16 games this season but Taylor recorded at least 90 total yards in four contests. He has dominated the Texans over his career, including rushing for at least 140 yards in three straight games against Houston. Taylor's averaging 124.6 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry over five career games against Houston and McClure expects more dominance from the four-year pro on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins had seven receptions on eight targets for 80 yards last week in a 26-3 win over the Titans as he and C.J. Stroud have shown tremendous chemistry this season. Outside of a dismal offensive performance by the entire Texans team in a 30-6 loss to the Jets, Collins is averaging 125 yards over his last three games with Stroud under center.

Collins had seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2. The 24-year-old leads Houston in receptions (71), targets (100), receiving yards (1,102) and is tied for the lead with seven receiving touchdowns this season. Davante Adams had 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Colts and given Collins' success against the Colts earlier in the year, McClure likes the third-year receiver for NFL DFS lineups on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

