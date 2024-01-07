With Week 18 NFL DFS contests being the final ones of the regular season, you need to be aware of who in the NFL DFS player pool will actually take the field. Players like Patrick Mahomes (rest) and Christian McCaffrey (calf) have already been ruled out for Sunday, but that also puts spotlights on their backups for NFL DFS lineups. Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert will be under center, while Elijah Mitchell will be San Fran's primary ball-carrier, so you may find value in slotting them into your NFL DFS picks. The regular season finale also means many statistical milestones and incentives are in reach, and those should factor into an NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 18 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18

One of McClure's top Sunday NFL DFS picks for Week 18 is Packers running back Aaron Jones at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries this season and has been sidelined at three different periods. However, he's coming off arguably his best two-game stretch in his seven-year career. Jones has posted games of 120-plus rushing yards in back-to-back outings, marking the first time in his career he's accomplished that feat.

Green Bay hosts the Bears in Week 18, and Jones had 127 total yards and two touchdowns versus Chicago in Week 1. That game was just a continuation of his success versus the Bears as Jones has averaged 99.5 scrimmage yards with eight total TDs over his last seven games against the team. The Bears defense has made progress in the second half of the year but it still struggles in containing running backs. Over the last two weeks alone, Chicago's allowed opposing RBs to combine for 336 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. After dealing with a suspension last year and injury in 2021, Hopkins has produced his best season in quite some time. He has 68 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, as his catch total and yards total are his most since 2020.

Only four teams have allowed more touchdowns to WRs than the Jags this year, ahead of Tennessee hosting them in Week 18. Hopkins found the endzone as part of a 59-yard day against Jacksonville in Week 11, and the Jaguars have struggled all year defending thru the air. They rank 27th in passing yards allowed and 24th in passing touchdowns allowed. While Tennessee has nothing to play for on Sunday, that also means it can be ultra-aggressive in taking shots downfield, which would play to Hopkins' advantage, as his 14.9 yards per reception are his highest since 2014. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday in Week 18? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.