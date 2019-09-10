NFL DFS, Week 2, 2019: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

In Week 2 of the season, NFL DFS players will need to decide which Week 1 breakouts have more eye-popping numbers to come and which were flukes. Andy Dalton (418 yards, 2 TDs) and Case Keenum (380 yards, 3 TDs) were two of the top four passers, but can they be counted on again? At receiver, speed was king with Marquise Brown (4-147-2), John Ross (7-158-2) and Sammy Watkins (9-198-3) all posting slate-breaking numbers. They'll likely see their NFL DFS prices rise this week, so can they return value again? These are the types of questions players will need to answer before trying their hand in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his top NFL DFS advice and strategy can help you nail your selections in Week 2.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seattle running back Chris Carson. The result: Carson matched his career high with six catches and scored twice, piling up over 20 points and almost 4x value on DraftKings. Anyone who followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, he's locked in his top Week 2 NFL daily Fantasy football picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Mahomes followed up his record-setting 2018 campaign by posting more big numbers in his 2019 season-opener, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-26 victory over the Jaguars. This week, he takes on an Oakland squad that he shredded last season for almost 600 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception in two starts.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 2 also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($8,500 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who caught 10 passes for 123 yards on Monday Night Football and now faces a Rams secondary that he put up huge numbers (12-211-1) against in the regular season last year. The Rams could also be without key safety Eric Weddle, who went into concussion protocol in Week 1, enhancing Thomas' matchup even more.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 2 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.