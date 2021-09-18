Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith were the top three receivers taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they didn't wait long to make their mark on the league. All three players had touchdowns in their first games and rewarded those who rostered them in their NFL DFS lineups. Chase overcame the drops that plagued him during preseason, while the Alabama pair of Waddle and Smith were major factors in their teams' victories. The one pass-catcher drafted before all of them, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, had a quiet opener with just 31 receiving yards, disappointing anyone who selected him with their NFL DFS picks.

On Thursday, McClure was extremely high on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, putting him near the top of his exposure rankings on both sites. The result: Heinicke had 336 passing yards and two touchdowns, returning well over 20 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds ($4,900 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel). Edmonds was a major factor in both the running and passing games in Week 1, as he rushed 12 times for 63 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards. It marked his third career game with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

After operating as a backup during the past three seasons, the Cardinals clearly saw enough in Edmonds to bump him up the depth chart and let Kenyan Drake walk in free agency. Edmonds and James Conner both had 16 touches in Week 1, but Edmonds doubled the former Steelers in yards, 106 to 53. Now, he faces a Vikings run defense that was shredded last week, allowing the Bengals' Joe Mixon and his 127 rushing yards to lead the league entering Week 2.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($6,400 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel). The second-year wideout posted a 7-104-1 stat line in Week 1's loss to the Bucs, Lamb's third career 100-yard receiving game.

Perhaps even more promising than the gaudy stats was that Lamb was targeted 15 times in the game. That's four more than any game he had last season and six more than any full game he played with Prescott. Lamb has clearly earned the trust of his quarterback and he could be in line for even more targets since wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 2.

