The first week of the 2021 NFL schedule delivered surprising performances, and daily fantasy football players who took big swings by putting rookies like Elijah Mitchell, Ja'Marr Chase and Trevor Lawrence in their NFL DFS lineups were rewarded. Mitchell and Chase topped 100 yards with a touchdown, while Lawrence struggled but still put up 332 passing yards with three scores. How will defenses adjust to the younger players in the league in Week 2, and how should it impact your NFL DFS strategy?

It's a loaded NFL DFS player pool after 11 players topped 300 yards passing in Week 1, five players reached 100 yards rushing and 13 players hit 100 yards receiving. Who should you target with your Week 2 NFL DFS stacks, and which NFL DFS matchups should you avoid as you put together your lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds ($4,900 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel). Edmonds finds himself in a co-starring role with James Conner in Arizona's backfield, but there appears to be plenty of work to go around.

Both players touched the ball 16 times last week, with Edmonds still serving the primary role on the third downs to enhance his NFL DFS value. After catching 53 passes for 402 yards and four scores a year ago, Edmonds caught four passes for 43 yards in a Week 1 win over the Titans and should have another prime opportunity in Week 2 after Joe Mixon put up 150 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against Minnesota last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper ($6,800 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel), who had a career-high of 13 receptions in Week 1 to go along with 139 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper currently leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.

The 27-year-old is one of the most consistent receivers in the game and has posted at least 70 receptions, 1,000 yards and five touchdowns in five out of his six NFL seasons. He's coming off a career-high of 92 grabs last year despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. Cooper had multiple 100-yard games vs. the Chargers from his days in the AFC West and he's a good bet to continue that kind of success in Week 2.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 2

