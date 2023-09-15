Many of the NFL's biggest stars didn't disappoint as highly-coveted NFL DFS picks during the league's opening week. Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey are Tyreek Hill were the among the big names who rewarded those that slotted them into their daily Fantasy football lineups. However, there were also plenty of surprises that could impact your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy. Jordan Love and Mac Jones tossed three touchdowns apiece to outperform their NFL DFS pricing, while Puka Nacua launched himself into Fantasy relevancy with his performance.

The fifth-round Rams rookie did his best Cooper Kupp impersonation with 10 catches for 119 yards. That's caused his prices on DraftKings and FanDuel to jump, but can Nacua supply the same level of production to NFL DFS lineups while battling and oblique injury? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Henry became more of a receiving threat in 2022 and that has carried over to 2023. He had 56 yards through the air and another 63 on the ground for 119 total yards in Week 1. It was just the fifth game in his career that he's had at least 55 rushing and receiving yards.

Henry should get back to his bread and butter of pounding the rock on Sunday against a suspect Chargers defense. Los Angeles allowed 5.4 yards per carry last season -- the most in the NFL -- while also giving up the fifth-most rushing yards. Part of those rankings were due to Henry as he had 104 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards and a touchdown when he last faced the Chargers in December of 2022.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Chase has seven touchdowns over his last eight games, and his 84.7 receiving yards per game is fourth-best in NFL history (min. 30 games).

Chase had a quiet Week 1 as Joe Burrow had just 82 passing yards, but the wideout's prospects are much better in Week 2. Cincinnati takes on Baltimore, and Chase has torched the Ravens throughout his career. He's averaged 109.2 receiving yards across five games against the team, with three total touchdowns. Burrow has also averaged over 300 passing yards in the regular season versus Baltimore, so Chase shouldn't be hamstrung by the Bengals passing game in back-to-back. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

