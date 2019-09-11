NFL DFS, Week 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Cashing big in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is all about picking the right players at the right time. With Week 2 NFL DFS just around the corner, players are already weighing which performances from Week 1 they can trust and which matchups might yield slate-busting numbers in Week 2. The Ravens rolled the Dolphins on Sunday, with Lamar Jackson (324-5), Mark Ingram (107-2), Marquise Brown (4-147-2) and Mark Andrews (8-108-1) all going off as Baltimore scored 59 points. The Ravens are heavy favorites again against the Cardinals in Week 2, so should your NFL DFS picks include the Ravens yet again? Or should your daily Fantasy football lineups target stars on other teams? Before you make any Week 2 NFL DFS picks, you'll want to see the optimal strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure over at SportsLine.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seattle running back Chris Carson. The result: Carson matched his career high with six catches and scored twice, piling up over 20 points and almost 4x value on DraftKings.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Kansas City is favored by 7.5 over Oakland on Sunday and the total is set at 52, meaning Vegas is expecting plenty of scoring. That sets up Kelce for a league-winning day.

A top-two Fantasy tight end three seasons running, Kelce showed his elite YAC ability in Week 1 with three catches for 88 yards, 41 of which came after the catch. Now, he'll match up with a Raiders defense that allowed the sixth-most points to tight ends on DraftKings last season and the fourth-most on FanDuel. Kelce will continue to see even more targets with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out four to six weeks. He torched the Raiders, his Week 2 opponent, for 17 catches, 230 yards and two touchdowns last season in two games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 2 also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($8,500 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who caught 10 passes for 123 yards on Monday Night Football and now faces a Rams secondary that he put up huge numbers (12-211-1) against in the regular season last year. The Rams could also be without key safety Eric Weddle, who went into concussion protocol in Week 1, enhancing Thomas' matchup even more.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

