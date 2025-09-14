The 2025 NFL season rolls on with a full schedule of 13 games on Sunday, a dozen of which comprise the 'main slate' on many DFS sites. The Sunday Week 2 NFL DFS player pool is loaded with star power, featuring elite talents such as quarterback Joe Burrow and his top target Ja'Marr Chase, dynamic wideout CeeDee Lamb, and dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey. Fantasy players will also have to weigh the upside of explosive playmakers like Lamar Jackson, power backs Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, and MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Should you target Burrow and Chase when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks, or should you build your NFL DFS strategy around a star running back like Barkley, Henry or McCaffrey? What should you make of the Week 1 surprises like Javonte Williams, Justin Fields and Keon Coleman as potential NFL DFS sleepers? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a solid Week 1 performance where he rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries and caught nine passes for 73 yards. With Brock Purdy out for Sunday, and with Mac Jones under center, McCaffrey could be in for an even bigger workload in Week 2.

McCaffrey is one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons, combining elite rushing ability with top-tier receiving skills out of the backfield. Over his career, he has surpassed 7,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards, making him one of the few players in league history to produce at such a high level in both areas. Known for his vision, burst, and route-running, McCaffrey remains a matchup nightmare for defenses every week. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end found the end zone in Week 1, and caught two passes for 47 yards in total. Kelce remains a safety valve for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and McClure expects him to see an uptick in targets in Week 2.

Kelce, who has an over/under of 45.5 receiving yards, is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, blending elite route-running, reliable hands, and the ability to create mismatches all over the field. Over his career, he has recorded more than 11,000 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns, including multiple 1,000-yard seasons -- a rare feat for a tight end. Kelce's combination of size, speed, and chemistry with Patrick Mahomes has made him the centerpiece of Kansas City's passing attack for years. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 2

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

