NFL DFS Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 2 of the NFL season brings plenty of opportunities for NFL DFS players to enter huge tournaments, but there are tough decisions to be made before locking in lineups. With injuries piling up, who can the Patriots rely on in the backfield against a stingy Jacksonville defense? Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Vikings? If so, will he be 100 percent? And what will James Conner's ownership percentage be after his explosion in Week 1?

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks for Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups cash in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel.

For Week 2, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

With Bell out in Week 1, the Steelers made Brown an even bigger focal point against the Cleveland Browns, targeting him 16 times as he piled up nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And he has a strong chance to go for insane numbers in Week 2 against a shaky Kansas City secondary that gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1. The Chiefs let Keenan Allen run wild with an 8-108-1 stat line on 11 targets.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) hasn't practiced for this matchup, which has the highest Over-Under (53 points) of the week, so look for plenty of opportunities for Brown to go off for big numbers in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Another top NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 2: Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor at $6,100 on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Agholor's price remains relatively low after he only recorded 33 yards in a tight Week 1 victory over the Falcons, but that number is deceptive because he was targeted 10 times and had eight catches. He was a huge part of the offense, but wasn't able to make many big plays against a stingy Atlanta secondary.

It should be a different story in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, one of the most vulnerable defenses in the league. Tampa Bay made Michael Thomas look unstoppable with 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown last week, one of three receivers to find the end zone for the Saints. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) expected to miss at least one more game, look for another week of high volume targets for Agholor, who should be able to turn them into tournament-winning production this week.

