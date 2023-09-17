The Bengals' offense was disappointing for NFL DFS lineups in Week 1. Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards, the lowest of any starting quarterback who completed a pass in Week 1, and Tee Higgins failed to haul in a catch on eight targets. Joe Mixon was held to 56 rushing yards and Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 39 yards. None of them came through for NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Can daily Fantasy football players expect a better performance from Bengals in the Week 2 NFL DFS player pool?

The Bengals will host the Ravens, who held the Texans to nine points last week. However, the Bengals entered the season with expectations as being one of the best in the NFL, while Houston was expected to finish towards the bottom of the league. How much should you consider what happened in Week 1 when forming a Week 2 NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Henry (30 snaps) was surprisingly outsnapped by backup running back Tyjae Spears (34) in a 16-15 loss to the Saints in Week 1, but Henry touched the ball on more than half of his snaps. The two-time rushing champion and three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 63 yards on 15 carries for 4.2 and added two receptions for 56 yards.

Henry had a career-high 33 receptions and 398 receiving yards last season and the Titans seem confident including him in the passing game yet again. Ryan Tannehill's 10.3 QBR ranked 31st of 32 quarterbacks last week and the entire Titans offense suffered because of it. A matchup with the Chargers could be exactly what the Titans need after the Chargers allowed an NFL-high 536 yards last week. The Chargers allowed 5.4 yards per carry last season, the most in the NFL, and Henry rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against them last year.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Chase has seven touchdowns over his last eight games, and his 84.7 receiving yards per game is fourth-best in NFL history (min. 30 games).

Chase had a quiet Week 1 as Joe Burrow had just 82 passing yards, but the wideout's prospects are much better in Week 2. Cincinnati takes on Baltimore, and Chase has torched the Ravens throughout his career. He's averaged 109.2 receiving yards across five games against the team, with three total touchdowns. Burrow has also averaged over 300 passing yards in the regular season versus Baltimore, so Chase shouldn't be hamstrung by the Bengals passing game in back-to-back. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 2

