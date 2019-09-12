NFL DFS, Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The first week of the 2019 NFL season is in the books, and Week 2 is already upon us. NFL DFS players who rostered standout performers like Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (9-198-3), Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (154 yards from scrimmage yards and three scores) and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (324-5) are likely sitting on an increased bankroll as we enter Week 2, when more high scoring is expected. There are seven games on the Week 2 NFL schedule with totals of 47 or higher, with Rams vs. Saints game clocking in at 53. Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees, Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp could be popular options in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel given the matchup, but which one should you target? And how should you round out your lineup? Before you make any NFL DFS picks, listen to the optimal NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seattle running back Chris Carson. The result: Carson matched his career high with six catches and scored twice, piling up over 20 points and almost 4x value on DraftKings. Anyone who followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, he's locked in his top Week 2 NFL daily Fantasy football picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings. Mahomes had a tough matchup in his first game against a Jaguars defense that has ranked in the top five the last two seasons, but he exploded for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a 40-26 win.

He did most of that damage without wide receiver Tyreek Hill to take the top off the defense, as the speedster suffered a collarbone injury early on in the game. Hill is expected to miss a few weeks, but a healthy Sammy Watkins stepped up to the plate. In fact, Mahomes and Watkins hooked up nine times for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

This week, Mahomes and the Chiefs will match up against the Raiders. Kansas City is favored by eight points, while the over-under is 53. So, Vegas expects the Chiefs to control the game and put up plenty of points. Mahomes averaged 9.3 yards per pass attempt and threw six touchdowns in two matchups with the Raiders last season and also rushed for 53 yards. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 2.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 2 also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($8,500 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who caught 10 passes for 123 yards on Monday Night Football and now faces a Rams secondary that he put up huge numbers (12-211-1) against in the regular season last year. The Rams could also be without key safety Eric Weddle, who went into concussion protocol in Week 1, enhancing Thomas' matchup even more.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 2 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.