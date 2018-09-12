NFL DFS Week 2: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

We're already in Week 2 of the NFL season and there are plenty of storylines that NFL DFS players will need to navigate. Will James Conner be a major force again this week filling in for Le'Veon Bell? Will the Patriots struggle against Jacksonville's defense? And how will Josh Allen fare in his first NFL start? There's also plenty on the line in daily fantasy. FanDuel is holding a $3.5 million NFL Sunday Million this week that has a $15 buy-in, while DraftKings is running a $4.6 million Fantasy Football Millionaire. Whether you're going for the millions in one of those tournaments or entering a tournament or cash game with lower stakes, you'll want to see the optimal NFL DFS lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They are must-see for any NFL DFS player.

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks for Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups cash in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. Anyone who followed him got their NFL season off to an extremely profitable start.

For Week 2, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

With Bell out in Week 1, the Steelers made Brown an even bigger focal point against the Cleveland Browns, targeting him 16 times as he piled up nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And he has a chance to go for insane numbers in Week 2 against a shaky Kansas City secondary that gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1. The Chiefs let Keenan Allen run wild with an 8-108-1 stat line on 11 targets.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) remains questionable for this matchup that has the highest Over-Under (52.5 points) of the week, so look for plenty of opportunities for Brown to go off for big numbers in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Another top NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 2: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead at $6,300 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

His price remains low because of a challenging matchup against the Jaguars, but there's plenty of value because he was clearly the workhorse for Bill Belichick and the Patriots in a Week 1 win over the Texans.

Burkhead took 18 carries for 64 yards -- more than three times the workload of any other New England back -- and with Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss the rest of the season, Burkhead should get all the goal-line work for the foreseeable future. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick because he has multiple-touchdown upside.

