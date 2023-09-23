The running back position has been beset with injuries, with Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones already missing time before Nick Chubb and Jamaal Williams went down last week. It's the next man up mentality and the same goes for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups. You could find possible bargains in the NFL DFS player pool like Cleveland's Jerome Ford or New Orleans' Tony Jones Jr. Rostering them in NFL DFS lineups before their price tags increase would be a prudent NFL DFS strategy, provided they can match last week's production.

Matching the 131-yard, one-touchdown game from last week may be Ford's biggest challenge in Week 3. Cleveland takes on Tennessee, which has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to the running back position on DraftKings and the second-fewest on FanDuel. It's all about extracting value when it comes to crafting NFL DFS stacks, so who are the best options for Week 3? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 is Chargers running back Joshua Kelley at $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Ekeler (ankle) has "no timeline" for a return according to head coach Brandon Staley, giving Kelley another opportunity as L.A.'s RB1. He's totaled 130 rushing yards with a score across two games while logging 79% of offensive snaps in Week 2.

Kelley has produced when given opportunities, as he's averaged over 63 scrimmage yards across his nine games with at least 12 touches. He could be in line for 20-plus touches against a Vikings defense that allowed 235 total yards to Eagles running backs a week ago. Minnesota also allowed three rushing TDs to the Eagles, and just three teams have given up more rushing yards than the Vikings this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Jerome Ford at $4,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With Nick Chubb (knee) injured in Week 2, Ford stepped up and produced 131 total yards and a touchdown. It was his first NFL touchdown, and he far exceeded the 48 scrimmage yards he had accumulated in his entire two-year career before Week 2.

Ford had 15 carries in Week 1, so he was already a major part of Cleveland's offense before Chubb went down. He faces a Titans defense in Week 3 that will face its third straight backup running back after not facing Alvin Kamara or Austin Ekeler in the first two weeks. Thus, Tennessee's run might look better statistically than it actually is, but neither of those first two teams are as committed to the run as Cleveland is. No team has more rushing attempts or rushing yards than the Browns, so that high volume gives Ford plenty of value as a Week 3 NFL DFS pick as he becomes the go-to option with Chubb out for the year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

