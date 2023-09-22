Seeking advantageous NFL DFS matchups is a tried and true NFL DFS strategy. Zay Flowers is averaging 77.5 yards per game ahead of a juicy matchup against a Colts team that's allowed the most points to receivers on DraftKings and FanDuel. Meanwhile, Jordan Addison was drafted one spot after Flowers and has scored touchdowns in his first two games. He's also one of the most appealing options in the NFL DFS player pool against a Chargers squad that's allowed the most passing yards in the league.

Another rookie, Jahmyr Gibbs, has his stock pointing up as one of the Week 3 NFL DFS picks with David Montgomery saying he'll need "a couple weeks" for his thigh injury to heal. Rookies typically are priced lower than veterans to start a year, so rostering them before the market sets could give your NFL DFS lineups an edge. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. After missing Week 1 (knee), Kelce was eased into the lineup in Week 2 and had four grabs for 26 yards and a touchdown. He played just 64% of snaps, but that should swiftly increase going forward as he averaged 87% of snaps over the previous five seasons.

Despite the limited snaps, Kelce drew multiple targets inside the 10-yard-line, which he saw in just four games all of last year. That makes his prospects for Week 3 enticing as Kansas City faces arguably the league's worst team in the Bears. Chicago ranks 27th in passing yards allowed and 31st in points allowed, giving Kelce another strong chance to find a blank space in the end zone.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Jerome Ford at $4,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With Nick Chubb (knee) injured in Week 2, Ford stepped up and produced 131 total yards and a touchdown. It was his first NFL touchdown, and he far exceeded the 48 scrimmage yards he had accumulated in his entire two-year career before Week 2.

Ford had 15 carries in Week 1, so he was already a major part of Cleveland's offense before Chubb went down. He faces a Titans defense in Week 3 that will face its third straight backup running back after not facing Alvin Kamara or Austin Ekeler in the first two weeks. Thus, Tennessee's run might look better statistically than it actually is, but neither of those first two teams are as committed to the run as Cleveland is. No team has more rushing attempts or rushing yards than the Browns, so that high volume gives Ford plenty of value as a Week 3 NFL DFS pick as he becomes the go-to option with Chubb out for the year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

