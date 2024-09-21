Rookie quarterbacks struggling to create touchdowns early in their NFL careers is nothing new, but this year's trend is rather alarming. None of the three starting rookie first-round quarterbacks have a passing touchdown through the first two weeks of the season. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has two rushing touchdowns and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has one rushing score, while Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has no touchdowns at all. This hasn't only hindered their value, but also their teammates in the NFL DFS player pool like D.J. Moore, Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton. With all three quarterbacks playing in the Week 3 NFL DFS main slate, how should daily Fantasy football players view these QBs and their pass-catchers when making Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate on the Week 3 NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday Week 3 main slate is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel). Lamb had four receptions for 90 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown reception last week against the Saints. He was slowed down in Week 1 with five receptions for 61 yards, but he added three rushes for 25 yards as Dallas will find creative ways to get the ball in his hands. The Cowboys are home for the second straight week and Lamb was especially dominant at home last season, averaging 9.1 receptions for 119.4 yards with eight touchdowns over eight home games. He's scored at least one touchdown in eight of his last 10 home games since the start of last season, including the playoffs, and in the two games he didn't score, he had at least 110 yards in both contests.

The Cowboys host the Ravens on Sunday and despite Baltimore traditionally being a defense you may question picking players against for NFL DFS lineups, the Ravens are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL through two games, surrendering 257 passing yards per game. Lamb is responsible for 31.6% of all Dallas receiving yards this season in what's now looking like a strong matchup for the Cowboys WR1 in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Gibbs rushed for 84 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and added seven receptions for 22 yards last week against Tampa Bay. Although Gibbs still finds himself in a timeshare with David Montgomery, he's been the more effective runner, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 24 attempts compared to Montgomery's 4.5 yards per rush on 28 carries this season.

The Lions play the Cardinals, who had the second-worst scoring defense (26.8 points per game) in the NFL last season and allowed 34 points to the Bills in Week 1 before holding an injury-riddled Rams team to 10 points last week. Gibbs is a big-play runner and the Cardinals allowed the most rushing yards (143.2 per game) and the second-highest yards per rush (4.7) last season. See who else McClure likes right here.

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3 on Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.