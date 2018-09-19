NFL DFS Week 3: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi hasn't practiced due to a back injury. Bengals back Joe Mixon is out one to two weeks with a knee injury. The Browns just traded Josh Gordon to the defending AFC Champion Patriots. And Carson Wentz will make his first start since tearing his ACL last December. NFL DFS players will navigate these storylines, and plenty more, in Week 3. DraftKings is running a $4.2 million Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1 million to the winner, while $1 million also goes to first place in the NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel. Before you lock in your rosters for any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with $2 million in career winnings who is sharing his optimal Week 3 NFL DFS lineups over at SportsLine.

For Week 3, we can tell you McClure is banking on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel.

After a shaky Week 1 performance against the Vikings, Garoppolo bounced back in Week 2 against the Lions with over 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He posted a QB rating of 118.4, his best since Week 12 of last season.

That trend should continue in Week 3 against the Chiefs, who gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Roethlisberger thus far in 2018. The Chiefs have given up over 1,000 yards of total offense this season, over 100 more than the next closest team. Vegas has set the over-under for total points at 56.5, the highest of the week, so expect plenty of opportunities for Garoppolo to return value.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves in Week 3: Eagles running back Corey Clement at $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.

Clement is prepared to step in for Ajayi, who is dealing with a back injury despite playing in Week 2 against the Bucs and scoring a touchdown. Backup running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) is also banged up, so that could mean even more work for Clement, who had a 85 total yards and a touchdown on 11 touches against Tampa Bay in Week 2. Don't forget his performance in Super Bowl 52, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a score.

Clement will take aim at a Colts defense that already gave up big numbers to Mixon (17-95-1) and let Redskins running back Chris Thompson reel in 13 catches, so look for Clement to bring a sizable return on investment in Week 3.

