After hauling in zero receptions on eight targets in Week 1, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 as one of the best NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Top receivers in the NFL DFS player pool such as DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Brown and Calvin Ridley finished with single-digit points last week. Their talents are undeniable, so will they return to the status of one of the top Week 3 NFL DFS picks? Brown was seen upset on the sideline over his usage last week, so should you expect him to be utilized more when forming a Week 3 NFL DFS strategy?

Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as one of the most productive receivers for NFL DFS stacks. Should you include him in NFL DFS lineups this week? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 is Chargers running back Joshua Kelley at $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Kelley has stepped up with Austin Ekeler (ankle) sidelined and has 130 yards and a touchdown, ranking in the top 15 in rushing yards.

The Chargers take on a Vikings defense that hasn't stopped anyone in the running game this year. Minnesota has allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing backs and the fourth-most rushing yards overall. The Vikings allowed 175 rushing yards to D'Andre Swift alone in Week 2 when he was subbing in for his team's starter. Kelley should have wide rushing lanes and is a bargain as not even one of the 20 most expensive running backs on DraftKings or FanDuel.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Jerome Ford at $4,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Ford wasn't on many NFL DFS radars last week unless you needed a cheap option to fill your lineup as a lottery ticket if something crazy happened in the Browns' Monday Night Football game. Well, something crazy did happen and Nick Chubb suffered a devastating injury that will cost him the rest of the season. Ford produced when called upon though, rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries and added three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns did re-sign Kareem Hunt this week, but it's unlikely he'll be able to produce much right away. Ford should play a large percentage of the snaps on Sunday and he's being priced on DFS sites in a tier with backup running backs. The Titans have a tough run defense, but Ford proved last week he can catch as well and his built-in volume is about as high as any player in Fantasy football this week. The Browns have the most rush attempts in the NFL this season, even after losing Chubb early in the second quarter last week. His volume plus price point allowing daily Fantasy football players to spend more on receivers or a strong RB1 is too good to pass up on. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Week 3.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3?