The Miami Dolphins have been the best offense in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, averaging 355 yards per game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has only been hit four times this season, leading the league with 715 passing yards. He is facing a Denver defense that is No. 15, so Tagovailoa could be one of the most popular Week 3 NFL DFS picks. Should you include him in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson became the first player in league history to throw for at least 40,000 yards and run for 5,000 when he had 56 rushing yards last week, giving your NFL DFS stacks plenty of points. Wilson has engineered five touchdowns on eight first-half drives, but the Broncos have scored just one touchdown in eight second-half series. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce missed the first week of the season due to an injury, but was able to shake it off and return to action last week. He finished with just four receptions for 26 yards, but he was targeted nine times and scored a touchdown.

The 33-year-old plays in one of the league's most explosive offenses and has a favorable matchup against a Chicago defense that is No. 29 in yards allowed per game (383.0). Kelce had eight receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his last meeting with the Bears, which came in 2019. He could return to a normal workload this week, which will lead to more targets and stats.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Jerome Ford at $4,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With Nick Chubb (knee) injured in Week 2, Ford stepped up and produced 131 total yards and a touchdown. It was his first NFL touchdown, and he far exceeded the 48 scrimmage yards he had accumulated in his entire two-year career before Week 2.

Ford had 15 carries in Week 1, so he was already a major part of Cleveland's offense before Chubb went down. He faces a Titans defense in Week 3 that will face its third straight backup running back after not facing Alvin Kamara or Austin Ekeler in the first two weeks. Thus, Tennessee's run might look better statistically than it actually is, but neither of those first two teams are as committed to the run as Cleveland is. No team has more rushing attempts or rushing yards than the Browns, so that high volume gives Ford plenty of value as a Week 3 NFL DFS pick as he becomes the go-to option with Chubb out for the year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

