The 2025 NFL season rolls on with a full schedule on Sunday, Sept. 21. Despite some key quarterback injuries such as Jayden Daniels (knee) and Joe Burrow (toe), the Sunday Week 3 NFL DFS player pool is loaded with star power, featuring elite talents such as quarterbacks Jordan Love and Justin Herbert, running backs Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley, and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Ladd McConkey.

Should you target Herbert and McConkey when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or should you build your NFL DFS strategy around a star running back like Barkley, Robinson or McCaffrey?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The former Texas standout has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top running backs. He is looking to build off a stellar 2024 season where he rushed 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 61 receptions for 431 yards and another score, earning his first career Pro Bowl bid in the process.

Through the first two games of 2025, he's continued his strong play with 167 rushing yards on 34 carries and 125 receiving yards with one touchdown. His ability to produce both on the ground and as a receiver has made him a centerpiece of Atlanta's offense, with big plays already stacking up early in the season. While his rushing touchdown total hasn't yet matched last year's pace, his versatility and explosive potential have given the Falcons a dynamic weapon to build their young offense around. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The former Michigan standout had a breakout 2024 season for the Texans, catching 68 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He was among the league leaders in big plays, with 14 receptions of 20+ yards and 4 of 40+ yards.

Through the first two games of 2025, Collins has recorded six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown, showing his role remains important even if the pace hasn't yet matched last year. Despite some early-season rust and fewer games to accumulate stats, his size, catch rate, and ability to make downfield plays continue to make him a key piece in Houston's passing game. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 3, Sunday

